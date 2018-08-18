Photo Essay: A Staircase as Art

Library Stairs – Austin, Texas

As I was shooting around the new Austin Central Public Library, I became fascinated by the staircase that leads to the parking garage. Perhaps more than I should. But it was shiny, colorful and architectural.

The hard geometry made it interesting, with a look that can change noticeably, just with a slight shift in perspective. Also, the LEDs from the library, which continuously changed colors, brilliantly mixed with the yellow stair lighting. Between the color choices and the different angles, there was quite a variety. One that I explored in this short photo essay.

Goes to show that even something mundane as a staircase can be a subject of study. And, perhaps with a bit of imagination, it can even be called art. I shot all photos handheld with the Canon G7X Mark II compact camera.

In this last photo, a car was exiting from the parking lot across the street. The headlights almost look like the eyes of a mysterious animal, hidden in the dark.



