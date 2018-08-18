As I was shooting around the new Austin Central Public Library, I became fascinated by the staircase that leads to the parking garage. Perhaps more than I should. But it was shiny, colorful and architectural.
The hard geometry made it interesting, with a look that can change noticeably, just with a slight shift in perspective. Also, the LEDs from the library, which continuously changed colors, brilliantly mixed with the yellow stair lighting. Between the color choices and the different angles, there was quite a variety. One that I explored in this short photo essay.
Goes to show that even something mundane as a staircase can be a subject of study. And, perhaps with a bit of imagination, it can even be called art. I shot all photos handheld with the Canon G7X Mark II compact camera.
In this last photo, a car was exiting from the parking lot across the street. The headlights almost look like the eyes of a mysterious animal, hidden in the dark.
Please support this blog by clicking on my Amazon Link before buying anything.
8 thoughts on “Photo Essay: A Staircase as Art”
Great job! I really like the one with the headlights!
Thank you, nowandthenadays
Great post!
Thank you, stickymangorice
The 4th and 5th shot of the staircase gives me a feeling of nausea. The shot captures the action as if the viewer is in it and falling. Nicely done.
There’s art values in every thing whether man made or not. Finding the perfect view is something that makes you feel like it’s something of personal interest that we need to share that thought
Gorgeous pictures! ❤